Wolves man in? Star man sold? 5 Middlesbrough transfers that could unfold this summer

Middlesbrough have seen a complete turnaround in fortunes since Michael Carrick took over, with Boro chasing down automatic promotion.

Carrick has taken Boro to 3rd in the table and only three points behind Sheffield United in the fight for the final automatic promotion spot. Since taking over in October, Carrick has won 16 of his 22 Championship games in charge and his side could yet be gearing up for a Premier League campaign next time round.

With the campaign’s end closing in, the summer window will be a busy one at Boro whether or not they achieve promotion. Here we look at five Middlesbrough transfers that could unfold in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ryan Giles – In

Giles is currently on loan at the Riverside this season and has enjoyed an exceptional campaign, leading the league’s assists tally with 11 so far from left-back.

Carrick has already suggested that he wants to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent deal in the summer from parent club Wolves. The Midlands clu already have an experienced defender in Jonny Otto, as well as youngsters Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno as left-back options, meaning the door could well be open for Giles to make a permanent switch.

Brandon Williams – In

This deal may only be pursued if Giles’ permanent signing isn’t possible or as a cheaper alternative, with Williams playing the majority of his minutes for Manchester United at left-back.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Riverside by transfer guru Ekrem Konur who claimed that Boro are monitoring Williams’ situation at Old Trafford, where he’s played just once under Erik ten Hag all season. Williams can also play at right-back which means both he and Giles could play together on either side of the defence.

Zack Steffen – In

Steffen is another player whose loan switch could be made permanent in the summer, with the 27-year-old revealing he’s not interested in a return to parent club Manchester City at the end of the season.

The American was quoted by CITYXTRA saying: “I don’t think I’ll go back (to Manchester City). No, I want to be playing”.

A move to Boro is on the cards with nothing ruled out from the player who seemingly wants to nail down a first team role after losing his national team spot to Matt Turner.

Chuba Akpom – Out

Akpom has had an incredible season to date, scoring 24 times in 31 league games to top the Championship’s goal tally.

But those performances have brought interest from the Premier League according to talkSPORT, who claim Leeds United, Everton and Crystal palace are waiting in the wings if Boro fail to achieve promotion.

Attacking midfield options…

Carrick will be forced into addressing the attacking midfield or striking situation in the summer, with Cameron Archer, Rodrigo Muniz, and Aaron Ramsey all departing at the end of their loan spells, leaving a gaping hole in the squad.

Akpom has often been deployed alongside Archer but with Ramsey adding the attacking depth off the bench, the pair will need replacing.

Should Boro fail to gain promotion there will be a host of names they could bring in on loan, or potentially extending the loans of those already at the club.