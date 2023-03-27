‘We all know what we’re missing’ – Mowbray drops Sunderland transfer hint ahead of summer

Sunderland look set for a busy summer transfer window as they move towards another Championship campaign.

Sunderland are enjoying a strong first season back in the Championship. They currently sit in 11th place of the table and look set to finish in and around that position, so another Championship campaign is on the agenda for Tony Mowbray and his side.

But after struggling with injuries and at time consistency this season, Mowbray knows that he’ll need a few additions in the summer to push Sunderland closer to the play-off places next time round. And speaking to Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats boss has given an early indication as to what he’ll be looking for in the summer.

He said:

“We’re having those conversations with Stuart [Harvey – head of recruitment] all the time, I think as a staff we all know what we’re missing and what we need to add to the team. It’s alright being a technical team – we have a lot of technical players but they’re not physical powerhouses. I knew we would feel the power of Luton and yet we have to be able to play through it, round it and over the top of it.