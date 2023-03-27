‘We all know what we’re missing’ – Mowbray drops Sunderland transfer hint ahead of summer

Sunderland look set for a busy summer transfer window as they move towards another Championship campaign.
Sunderland are enjoying a strong first season back in the Championship. They currently sit in 11th place of the table and look set to finish in and around that position, so another Championship campaign is on the agenda for Tony Mowbray and his side.
But after struggling with injuries and at time consistency this season, Mowbray knows that he’ll need a few additions in the summer to push Sunderland closer to the play-off places next time round. And speaking to Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats boss has given an early indication as to what he’ll be looking for in the summer.
He said:
“We’re having those conversations with Stuart [Harvey – head of recruitment] all the time, I think as a staff we all know what we’re missing and what we need to add to the team. It’s alright being a technical team – we have a lot of technical players but they’re not physical powerhouses. I knew we would feel the power of Luton and yet we have to be able to play through it, round it and over the top of it.
“Our team needs a little bit of that [power] but we also need talent, and we always discuss that as well. They have to be able to play.”
Mowbray continued:
“It’s always a balance between talent and physicality, mentality. Recruitment along with the coaching department is the most important, you have to get it right and if you’re not spending millions and millions then you can’t afford to get it wrong.”
The missing piece…
Sunderland’s lack of physicality is pretty evident. And it’s especially evident in the middle of the park when names like Corry Evans are missing, so expect Sunderland to have a very clear idea of the type of player they’ll want to sign in the summer.
But still, Sunderland will no doubt focus on younger player who fit in with their newfound transfer strategy, so whilst Sunderland will add a bit of physicality, they won’t detract from the long-term goal which is building a squad of young players who can become assets for the club.
Sunderland return to action v league leaders Burnley on Friday, with the game set to be shown live on Sky Sports.