Talisman departs? Loan star in? 5 Portsmouth transfers that could unfold this summer

Portsmouth still have something to play for this season, with a late play-off finish perhaps unlikely yet still up for grabs.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has enjoyed a strong start to his tenure at Fratton Park, and it will be hoped the rookie boss can only take his Pompey side onwards and upwards from the summer on.

There will be changes to make in Mousinho’s first full transfer window, with both outgoings and incomings expected. It will provide his first real chance to shape the squad to his liking as Pompey look to become strong promotion contenders once again.

With a busy window on the horizon, we look at five Portsmouth transfers that could unfold in the summer transfer window…

Matt Macey – In?

Since signing on loan in January, goalkeeper Macey has been a big hit at Fratton Park. The loss of Josh Griffiths was a blow, but the arrival of the Luton Town ‘keeper has certainly softened that blow.

Mousinho has spoken of an interest in keeping Macey for the long-term and the player himself has discussed his happiness in Hampshire, so that could be a deal that gets struck. The decision will largely rest in the hands of parent club Luton though.

Colby Bishop – Out?

Portsmouth should be hopeful of holding onto top scorer Bishop this summer, regardless of how their late promotion push pans out. That doesn’t mean their resolve won’t be tested though, and that seems almost inevitable.

Ipswich Town have been linked (Alan Nixon – Patreon) while Championship interest could follow, but Eric Eisner has said it would take an ‘incredible’ bid for them to consider letting go of their star striker.

Dan Agyei – In?

Attackers will almost certainly be on Pompey’s shopping list this summer and one who has been mentioned as a target is Crewe Alexandra’s Dan Agyei. He’s out of contract this summer and Mousinho has admitted his former Oxford United teammate is someone he is aware of.

There will almost certainly be competition for his signature, but after a strong season in League Two and with his deal expiring, a move could be on the cards for Agyei.

Out of contract players

Decisions are yet to be made on out of contract players, with Michael Jacobs shedding light on the situation. There will certainly be some who head for pastures new, while others will hopefully extend their stays at Fratton Park. Until decisions are made though, those will expiring contracts will be determined to prove themselves to Mousinho or even potential admirers.

Young talents arriving

Portsmouth have recruited young players from Championship and Premier League clubs before and sporting director Richard Hughes has said eyes have been on some more ahead of the summer.

Out of contract talents can make for shrewd additions, so it will be intriguing to see which exciting youngsters appear on Pompey’s radar.