‘Taking no prisoners’ – Exeter City v Barnsley prediction: The72

Exeter City host Barnsley in League One tomorrow night.

Barnsley make the long journey down to Devon to face an Exeter City side on a run of three consecutive home wins on Tuesday.

The Grecians will be hoping to earn a top-half finish in a strong campaign back in third-tier football. Gary Caldwell’s side have lost just one of their last five, with their home record picking up over recent weeks to lift them up to 11th.

As for Barnsley, they’ll be eyeing a late charge for the automatic promotion spots. They’ve maintained a fantastic unbeaten streak of late, lifting them to within six points of Sheffield Wednesday while boasting a game in hand.

Michael Duff’s side defeated the Owls last time out and have now won four League One games in a row.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With Barnsley on their current form and Sheffield Wednesday stuttering, there is a real chance of the Tykes breaking into the automatic promotion spots towards the end of the season. Duff’s side have been absolutely fantastic in recent months and that win over Wednesday was the outcome of all the hard work going in by all at Oakwell.

“They face a tough trip to Exeter amid the Grecians’ upturn in home form, so Duff’s side will be taking no prisoners against a side that could prove stern opposition.

“Exeter have picked up some decent results of late but with the Tykes in this form, I can see the hosts losing fairly comfortably.”

Score prediction: Exeter City 1-3 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“Barnsley are quickly looking like dark horses in the race for automatic promotion. There seems to be no team that can stop them in their tracks right now and with Sheffield Wednesday losing yesterday, I think the Barnsley players will be more motivated than ever to get a win.

“Exeter City certainly aren’t pushovers. They showed over the weekend v Accrington that they can blow teams away in this division and so they’ll fancy their own chances in this one as well.

“But I just can’t bet against Barnsley right now.”

Score prediction: Exeter City 1-2 Barnsley