Star men depart? PL ‘keeper in? 5 Sheffield United transfers that could unfold this summer

Sheffield United’s summer transfer plans will depend heavily on the outcome of their ongoing push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Sheffield United still sit in 2nd but their faltering form over recent weeks has seen them surrender ground to Middlesbrough. Three points separate the two sides, though the Blades boast the advantage of a game in hand.

While said promotion battle will be the priority, one eye will be on plans for the summer. Regardless of how the campaign ends, there will be incomings and outings at Bramall Lane. Here, we look at five Sheffield United transfers that could unfold this summer…

Iliman Ndiaye – Out?

Sheffield United’s Senegalese star has been a revelation this season, providing himself as one of the division’s brightest talents.

Unsurprisingly, that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Transfer speculation has been rife and it seems Ndiaye is keeping his options open as he approaches the final year of his contract. You have to fancy the Blades’ chances of keeping him if they win promotion, but there will be uncertainty if they remain in the second-tier.

Sam Johnstone – In?

Crystal Palace ‘keeper Johnstone has been mentioned as a target for the Blades ahead of the summer window. He will reportedly be on the radar if they win promotion and given his lack of action at Selhurst Park, this is a deal you could see coming off.

A swoop would likely dislodge Wes Foderingham from the starting spot, with the 32-year-old proving a mainstay under Heckingbottom.

Sander Berge – Out?

Like Ndiaye, Berge has drawn interest from higher leagues and in January, it looked as though he could move on. The midfielder ended up staying, but rumours may well surface again ahead of the summer.

Despite interest though, he may stay put again. It has been said that the Norwegian plans on seeing out his contract and leaving as a free agent when his deal expires at the end of next season.

Jordan Williams – In?

Sheffield United are said to be among the admirers of Barnsley star Jordan Williams. He’s thoroughly impressed in League One with the Tykes, proving an attacking threat as well as a sound defender for Michael Duff’s side.

Williams would be a good addition for any top Championship side, but with George Baldock and Jayden Bogle on the books at Bramall Lane, there isn’t really a need for another right wing-back at the moment.

Out of contract players

There will be some tough decisions for Heckingbottom and the Sheffield United hierarchy to make this summer. There are first-team players approaching the end of their deals and while some will surely stay put, others could see their Bramall Lane stays come to an end.

Tough decisions regarding the likes of Jack O’Connell, John Fleck, Enda Stevens and more look to be on the horizon.