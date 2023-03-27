Star man sold? Loan ace stays? 4 Barnsley transfers we could see unfold in the summer

Barnsley are right back in the fight for automatic promotion after a huge win over Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Barnsley will be hoping to make a return to the Championship this season, though there is still work to be done if they’re to do so automatically. The play-offs are almost a certainty if they miss out on the top two, with nine points separating them and 7th.

Regardless of how this season pans out though, there will need to be business done in the summer. Outgoings and incomings are inevitable, so here we look at four Barnsley transfers that we could see unfold in the transfer window…

Jordan Williams – Out?

Barnsley’s star performers will almost certainly draw attention this summer, regardless of whether or not they win promotion. Wing-back Williams is among those who have thoroughly impressed, managing five goals and six assists in 36 games for the Tykes.

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City have been linked with Williams already, so it will be interesting to see if anything firms up in the summer.

Bobby Thomas – In?

It has emerged that the Tykes hold an option to sign Burnley loanee Bobby Thomas on a permanent basis this summer. He’s been a regular since arriving on loan, helping Duff and co continue their fine run of form.

Given his place in the Burnley pecking order and the fact a buyout option is already in place, this is a deal we could see done in the early stages of the window.

Out of contract players

Contract matters might not be the number one priority right now, but it is something that will need resolving. The likes of James Norwood and Luke Thomas are approaching the end of their contracts and if not renewed, they will be free to leave as free agents.

Clarke Oduor and Jordan Helliwell are among the other first-team players nearing the end of their deals.

Callum Styles – Out?

Styles joined Millwall on loan last summer and the versatile star’s temporary deal does include a permanent option. If that is triggered, the Tykes will have no choice but to wave goodbye to their former favourite, so it remains to be seen what stance the Lions take on his long-term future.