PL goalkeeper in? Sunderland man signed? 5 Stoke City transfers that could unfold this summer

Stoke City are well-placed in the Championship table ahead of the final run-in, with a top half finish now very achievable.

And for Alex Neil in what’s been a turbulent first half-season in charge, a top half finish would be a good achievement. His side sit in 13th place of the table after a decent run of form before the break and return to action v Coventry City at the start of next month, with five points currently separating Stoke City and the top 12 teams.

The summer ahead looks set to be a busy one as Neil readies Stoke City for a promotion push in 2023/24, and here we look at five Stoke City transfers that could unfold in the upcoming summer transfer window…

Daniel Iversen – In

Stoke City have been in the market for a new goalkeeper for what seems like an age now. January loan signing Matija Sarkic could now miss the remainder of the season and so Neil is back at square one.

But long-term target Daniel Iversen looks like he could be on the move this summer. He’s still struggling to break into the Foxes’ starting XI, and with Leicester City being heavily linked with a move for Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson, it seems like Iversen could be surplus to requirements.

Leicester though are said to be considering an Iversen/Patterson swap deal with Sunderland, so Stoke might yet have to tun their attentions elsewhere.

Ross Stewart – In

Stoke City are once again being linked with Sunderland’s Ross Stewart. The big striker flourished under Neil at Sunderland last time round, and he’s been in prolific form in the Championship this season despite numerous injury blows for the 26-year-old.

He’s out of contract in 2024 and so Sunderland might be interested in cashing in this summer if they don’t feel like a new deal can be agreed upon. It’s certainly an ambitious one for the Potters, but one that’s not too unrealistic.

Axel Tuanzebe – In

Stoke City were tipped to make a move for Manchester United loan man Axel Tuanzebe last week. The centre-back arrived as a late replacement for Harry Souttar and he’s since impressed in his four Championship outings for the Potters.

He’s out of contract in the summer and after several years of loan spells and a lack of game time at United, Tuanzebe will surely be eyeing up a new challenge, and a permanent move to the bet365 Stadium could be a good career move for the Englishman.

Central midfield additions

Stoke City might have a pretty big gap in their midfield department come the summer time. Nick Powell and Sam Clucas are both out of contract whilst Pearson and Smallbone are set to return to their parent clubs.

Neil will need to add some creativity in the middle of the park this summer and if a permanent move for Pearson can’t be agreed, he’ll need to find another steely midfielder to partner Josh Laurent in front of the defence.

Loan players signed?

Neil would probably take the bulk of his loan players if the opportunity was there. Tuanzebe looks like the most doable signing of the lot, but names like Dujon Sterling, Ki-Jana Hoever, Pearson, and Smallbone have all impressed this season, so expect Stoke to explore the possibility of signing some of those names.