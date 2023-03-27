Non-league star joins? Loan ace stays? 5 Sheffield Wednesday transfers that could unfold this summer

Sheffield Wednesday have seen their automatic promotion hopes take two worrying blows, raising nerves at a previously buoyant Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 23-game unbeaten run in the league has ended with back-to-back losses to Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers. The defeats have seen the Owls surrender ground to Plymouth Argyle in the title race, while Ipswich Town and the aforementioned Types also closing the gap.

Regardless of which division Wednesday find themselves in though, there will be transfer business done this summer. Here, we look at five transfers that could unfold at Hillsborough when the window rolls around…

Sam Reed – In?

Non-league defender Reed’s time with Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s has been well documented, making a good impression since linking up with the Owls’ youngsters on trial. It has been looking more and more likely that he’ll be staying for good too, despite returning to see out the season with Brighouse Town.

Aden Flint stays?

Loan man Flint is out of contract at Stoke City in the summer and given the likelihood of his departure, a potential stay at Hillsborough is something Moore has been quizzed on.

If the Owls want to keep the towering veteran, there might not be much in the way of getting a deal done. It remains to be seen just what stance Wednesday take though, so Flint will be keen to impress over the final stages of the season to show he deserves a stay.

Out of contract players

Moore and co will have decisions to make over the futures of some of their players this summer. Regardless of how the promotion fight ends, you would think there will be departures when deals run out.

Some players like Barry Bannan, George Byers and Josh Windass have extension options included, but there might be decisions to be made over the likes of Jack Hunt and Jaden Brown as they see their deals wind down.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – Out?

Dele-Bashiru’s situation has long been a talking point amid previous interest in his services and with his contract situation unresolved heading into the summer, it will be interesting to see if the dynamic midfielder ends up heading for pastures new.

Game time hasn’t been particularly regular for the former Manchester City talent, so it might not be a big surprise if he does make an exit in the summer.

Reece James stays?

After an impressive time at Hillsborough, there will be people hoping that Blackpool loanee James stays put on a permanent basis. He’s been a big hit among supporters and has impressed for Moore’s side, but it remains to be seen what Wednesday’s stance is and what parent club Blackpool have planned for him.