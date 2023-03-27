Middlesbrough receive Riley McGree update after recent illness

Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree is fit and available for Australia’s friendly against Ecuador tomorrow, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

McGree missed the Socceroos first friendly against Ecuador last week through illness, and both the Australian national side and his club Middlesbrough will have been sweating on him recovering in time for each of their next games.

The midfielder has been a huge part of Boro’s success in recent weeks and months, starting every game since Michael Carrick took over at the end of October. So with him having been taken ill whilst out on international duty, there will have been a slight cause for concern.

However, The Sydney Morning Herald report that McGree has recovered and will start in Australia’s friendly tomorrow, his first outing in the green and gold since he starred in the World Cup in Qatar a few months ago.

A huge boost for Middlesbrough…

Although the Teessiders now have options in wide areas with Marcus Forss, Aaron Ramsey and Isaiah Jones, the lack of rotation on the left side, with McGree a constant, shows just how important he is for Carrick’s team, and so for him to be fit and available comes as a huge boost for Middlesbrough.

As he is a natural central midfielder his skills as a winger are slightly more varied than the traditional ‘get down the line with pace and cross’ mould. He is far more intricate, dropping into the centre and breaking into the box, something which Middlesbrough cannot replace.

McGree will have a few days rest between the Ecuador friendly and Boro’s next game when they take on Huddersfield Town away from home on Saturday. But if there are any doubts he is ready, then Carrick will be likely to rotate. However, this will only happen if absolutely necessary.