Leicester City man in? Key duo leaving? 4 Watford transfers that could unfold this summer

Watford’s season has been a pretty forgetful one so far, with three managers having taken to the dugout so far.

Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic, and now Chris Wilder have all managed Watford so far this season. Wilder currently has the Hornets sitting in 10th place of the Championship table and five points outside the top-six, with promotion to the Premier League this season looking quite unlikely.

And should Watford remain in the Championship going into next season, the club will surely have a big summer transfer window in a bid to return to the Premier League. Here we look at four Watford transfers that could unfold in the upcoming summer transfer window…

Joao Pedro – Out

Striker Joao Pedro is once again being linked with Newcastle United as we head into the summer transfer window. The Magpies were keen on Pedro last summer and in January too, but he remains at Vicarage Road where he’s scored nine goals in 29 Championship outings so far this season.

He’s under a long-term contract at Watford and so the club are under no pressure to sell, but if Newcastle come in with a hefty offer then it might be too attractive to turn down.

Ismaila Sarr – Out

Recent reports have revealed that Ismaila Sarr is set to leave Watford in the summer. The attacker is in his fourth season at the club and is out of contract in 2024, so it makes sense that Watford would try to cash in on their £40million signing this summer. For Wilder and Watford, it’ll be a question of making as much money as possible so that they can fund a few summer signings.

Hamza Choudhury – In

Watford signed Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City last summer, and the Hornets have the option to make his stay permanent at the end of the campaign. The midfielder has been a key performer for Watford this season having so far featured 29 times in the Championship, and if Watford can afford to make his stay permanent, they should certainly look into it.

Keinan Davis – In

And Watford could also make Keinan Davis’ stay from Aston Villa permanent too. It’s said that Watford have an obligation to make Davis’ stay permanent should they achieve promotion to the Premier League this season, which remains a possibility, albeit an unlikely one. But even if Watford miss out on promotion Davis could be available for a transfer and he’s impressed under Wilder so far, so Watford could explore a permanent move.