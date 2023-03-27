League Two striker in? New left-back? 4 Charlton Athletic transfers that could unfold this summer

Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can revamp their ranks this summer with Dean Holden still at the helm.

Charlton Athletic will have their sights firmly set on next season given that they aren’t in a promotion of relegation battle. Holden’s future is key though, with his current deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

Regardless of what the next months bring though, the summer transfer window will be in the minds of those at The Valley. Incomings and outgoings are inevitable, so we take a look at four Charlton Athletic transfers that could unfold this summer…

Josh Umerah – In?

A new striker should be seen as a matter of priority for Charlton Athletic this summer. Macauley Bonne’s deal is up and given his limited impact since joining, a new contract would come as a surprise. That would leave just academy graduate Miles Leaburn and Chuks Aneke as options up top.

Josh Umerah has been linked and the former Addicks youngster could be a shrewd addition after a strong season in League Two with struggles Hartlepool United.

Out of contract players

Holden and the Addicks hierarchy will have decisions to make over player contracts too, with some sure to exit.

Michael Hector has been a regular since joining, so he may well earn an extension. As touched on before, striker Bonne may well move on, while loaned out midfielder Alex Gilbey is another strong contender for a summer release.

Rak-Sakyi replacement

Finding someone to fill the gap left by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will be important too. He’s been a hit since joining on loan from Crystal Palace and with his temporary deal set to come to an end, another goalscoring threat on the right-hand side will be needed.

It will be interesting to see if they use the loan market again or if they pursue a permanent option on the right.

New left-back?

Another area that will need bolstering is left-back. Matt Penney and Steven Sessegnon are only in on loan and there are no permanent options currently on the books at The Valley, leaving another gap in the squad for next season.