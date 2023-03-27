League Two raid? Youngsters out? 5 Blackburn Rovers transfers that could unfold this summer

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will get another chance to freshen up his ranks this summer when the transfer window rolls around again.

Blackburn Rovers’ fate in their promotion push will shape their summer plans heavily. The fight for a play-off spot could be set to go down to the wire, and that will be the priority of Tomasson and co for now.

Plans for the summer will be in the works behind the scenes though, with incomings and outgoings inevitable. Here, we look at five Blackburn Rovers transfers that could unfold in the upcoming summer window…

Ben Brereton Diaz – Out?

Ben Brereton Diaz’s situation at Ewood Park has been subject of speculation for some time now and as the summer window moves closer, it will likely ramp up again. Claims of a one-year contract offer were made in Rovers’ bid to keep their talisman, but as it stands, an exit seems likely.

Interest from abroad has been rife and as time passes, a free transfer exit looks more and more likely.

Lewis Wing – In?

Blackburn Rovers were among the sides linked with Wycombe Wanderers star Wing earlier this year. He’s impressed in League One since dropping out of the Championship and if the Chairboys fail in their promotion push, you could see him stepping up to the second-tier himself.

It remains to be seen if anything comes of the Rovers transfer links though.

Academy additions

There’s often a regular cycle of players coming in and going out of Rovers’ youth ranks, and a host of players have been on trial this year. Mark Chidi, Hakeem Sandah and Tom Bloxham have all spent time with the club’s U21s and there will almost certainly be new additions to their youth ranks in the summer.

League Two raid?

Shortly after the January window slammed shut, it emerged that Stockport County’s Will Collar and Josh Hawkes of Tranmere Rovers were players of interest in a League Two scouting trip. Both have impressed this season and look capable of rising up the EFL ladder, so fans will be keen to see if anything comes of the initial interest.

Youngster departures

Reports have said young trio Sam Burns, Jared Harlock and Jalil Saadi are all free to search for new clubs ahead of the summer.

As part of the frequent cycle of players in and out of the youth ranks, it won’t be a surprise if those three aren’t the only youngsters told they can look to further their careers elsewhere.