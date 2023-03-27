Key players set to leave? 5 Norwich City transfers that could unfold this summer

Norwich City have so far struggled in their aim to achieve immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Canaries are 13 points off the automatic promotion places but remain in the hunt for a play-off spot, sitting three points outside the top six in 7th place.

David Wagner’s strong start to life at Carrow Road has stumbled with Norwich taking just two points from a possible nine before the international break, missing the chance to climb into the play-offs. There will certainly be changes at Carrow Road next season as Wagner looks to get his side in order.

Here we look at five Norwich transfer dealings that could unfold in the summer window…

Max Aarons – Out

Aarons’ time at Carrow Road could come to an end in the summer if the Canaries fail to return to the Premier League, with the full-back twice playing key roles in their recent top flight campaigns.

According to Football Insider, Aarons is ready to quit Norwich City in the summer with the club looking set for another season in the Championship, and there’ll surely be a number of Premier League teams looking at the Englishman.

Aarons has been hot property since stepping into the spotlight, with Manchester United previously linked with a move for him back in October.

Gabriel Sara – Out

After only arriving in the summer from Sao Paulo, the Brazilian has attracted plenty of interest after finding form at Carrow Road.

A slow beginning to life in England saw Sara start just once in the opening two months of the season, but he’s since made himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

It was reported by the Sunday Mirror (via West Ham Zone) that West Ham United, Atletico Madrid, and Red Bull Leipzig are all interested in the 23-year-old. If those clubs come calling, Wagner will have a tough task trying to retain the Brazilian.

Teemu Pukki – Out

Pukki has become a Norwich City hero over the years, with the Finn scoring 88 goals in 203 games for Norwich.

However, the 32-year-old has recently told Pink Un that he will make a decision on his future in the summer, with Pukki solely focused on where Norwich can finish this summer.

Norwich’s final league position could make Pukki’s mind up, with failure to achieve promotion possibly seeing the 108-capped Finland international take on a new challenge.

End of contracts…

Norwich currently have a list containing players who previously featured in the top flight out of contract in the summer.

Marquinhos and Isaac Hayden both see their loans expire at the end of the season. Whilst Kieran Dowell, Michael McGovern, Onel Hernandez, and Sam Byram all see their contracts expire in a matter of months with no extension in sight – the latter has suffered horrifically with injury problems over recent years.

Attacking reinforcements…

Norwich are currently the fifth-highest scoring team in the league this season, but with Pukki, Hernandez and Marquinhos all potentially leaving at the end of the season, new marksmen may be needed.

Wagner’s wide options have been severely limited in recent games with Przemyslaw Placheta injured and the aforementioned names potentially on the way out, they’ll need to be replaced in the summer.