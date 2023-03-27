Key duo sold? 5 Sunderland transfers that could unfold this summer

Sunderland have seen their play-off chances fade away in recent games with injuries hitting Tony Mowbray’s side.

The Black Cats had previously been enjoying a campaign to remember, with Mowbray’s side on the shoulder of the play-offs. But long-term injuries to names such as Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and more has derailed their season.

Overall it’s been a good return to the second tier after their League One promotion last season. But heading into the summer Mowbray will have to fine tune his squad to kick on again next season.

Here we look at five Sunderland transfers that could unfold in the summer window…

Ross Stewart – Out?

Despite playing just 13 games due to injury this season, the Scotsman has bagged ten goals and three assists, attracting interest from potential suitors.

Stoke City are being linked with a move for Stewart in the summer, whilst Rangers were priced out of a move for the 26-year-old in the January transfer window. It would be a big blow to lose their talisman, but given Stewart’s injury record and contract situation, Sunderland could decide to cash in.

Anthony Patterson – Out?

Patterson’s emergence as Sunderland’s no.1 has seen him attract interest from the Premier League, namely Leicester City.

The 22-year-old’s form has been rewarded with a place in England’s U21 side and could result in a bid from the top flight in the summer too. With Leicester in need of a new stopper in the pre-season, Patterson’s potential sale could give the Black Cats a healthy fee.

Edouard Michut – In?

The French midfielder is currently on loan from PSG until the end of the season, one of many young French talents that have arrived at the Stadium of Light.

Michut has forced his way into the starting line-up recently, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting that there is an option to buy clause in the midfielder’s deal thought to be worth £2.2million. Sunderland could decide the bring in the 20-year-old permanently if he can put in some decent performances between now and the end of the season.

Physical presence added?

Mowbray recently told Sunderland Echo that he wants to add more physically dominant players to his side for next season.

Sunderland boast some brilliant technical players but the lack of muscle in the side is obvious. Dan Neil and Michut have proved an important midfield pairing recently, but it’s obvious that the Black Cats are missing someone in the engine room to physically dominate a game.

Amad Diallo replacement…

Sunderland have given Manchester United loanee Diallo the platform for his breakthrough season as he readies for his return to Old Trafford in the summer.

Diallo has played a vital role both out wide and in behind the striker this season and will need replacing given his importance to Sunderland this season. A second campaign on loan looks unlikely with United perhaps eager to see him play at a higher level, but it hasn’t been ruled out by any party yet.