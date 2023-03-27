‘Hopefully I’ll be back…’ – Sunderland man reveals injury blow picked up on international duty

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard was in action for Northern Ireland over the weekend.

The defender played in the 2-0 v San Marino last Thursday and again in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Finland. But the 23-year-old was forced off early in yesterday’s game with an apparent hamstring injury.

Ballard returned to action for Sunderland towards the end of last year after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury. And now, the ex-Arsenal man seemingly has a fresh concern.

After yesterday’s game, he said of his injury (via Sunderland Echo):

“I’m not too sure yet, I just felt a little something go. I’m hoping for the best, I don’t think it’s anything too serious. I’ll probably get a scan in the next few days and hopefully I’ll be back playing very soon.”

Ballard joined Sunderland on a permanent deal last summer. He’s so far racked up 19 Championship appearances for the Black Cats who’ve had a number of key injuries to contend with throughout the campaign.

For the last outing v Luton Town, Tony Mowbray was without Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, and Ross Stewart.

A huge potential blow…

With the likes of Alese already sidelined, and Cirkin still recovering, Ballard’s injury blow is certainly a devastating one for Mowbray.

His options are already depleted and it could see Sunderland have a very tough end to the campaign – the Black Cats have only won one of their last seven in the Championship and have some tough fixtures to finish the campaign too.

Burnley is next on Sunderland’s agenda. That one takes place on Friday and it seems like it could come way too soon for Ballard, with Mowbray facing a nervy wait to find out the extent of the defender’s injury.