Free agent arriving? Striker moved on? 4 West Brom transfers that could unfold this summer

It’s been a season of ups and downs for West Brom. But on the whole, things are looking pretty positive.

They have a popular new boss in Carlos Corberan who’s since committed his long-term future to the club. The Baggies also have some talented players in their ranks and a few younger players making their mark, so the outlook at The Hawthorns is looking fairly positive.

The summer ahead though needs to be another busy one if the Baggies are to keep on progressing under Corberan, and here we look at five West Brom transfers that could unfold in the upcoming summer transfer window…

Morgan Fox – In

The Stoke City man is the first to be linked with West Brom ahead of the summer transfer window. He’s set to become a free agent and he could be a useful signing for a lot of clubs, with Fox able to pay in a number of positions across the defensive line.

Karlan Grant – Out

Grant was wanted on loan by Swansea City in January, but he remained at The Hawthorns and he’s currently sidelined, potentially capping a disappointing season for the striker who’s scored just three times in the Championship this season.

He’s quickly falling down the pecking order and there’s no regular starting spot for him next time round, both he and the club could look to part ways,

Ethan Ingram – Out

Back in January, reports linked Wolves and QPR with a move for West Brom youngster Ethan Ingram. The full-back is struggling to break into the Baggies’ first-team and he sees his current contract expire in 2024, so there could yet be a summer move in the offing for the 20-year-old Ingram.

Defensive additions…

West Brom’s defensive record has taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks. Corberan hasn’t been helped by injuries, but the last few weeks has exposed a few holes in the West Brom defence and so expect to see some defensive signings in the summer months.

Erik Pieters is out of contract and Kyle Bartley is struggling for fitness, so centre-back signings could be a priority. Elsewhere, a right-back signing has been a priority for a number of months now, so expect Corberan to tackle that issue as well.