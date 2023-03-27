Derby County man signed? Youngsters sold? 5 Birmingham City transfers that could unfold this summer

Birmingham City enjoyed a decent period of form before the international break, taking seven points from their last four outings.

Blues now sit in 17th place of the Championship table. It’s still a lowly position, but John Eustace is certainly making a lot of positive changes at the club, with Birmingham City boasting one of the youngest squads in the league.

And a lot of their younger players have managed to establish themselves at Championship level, leaving Blues with a lot of potentially valuable assets.

It could make for a busy summer transfer window at the club, with player signings needed as well, and here we look at five Birmingham City transfers that could unfold in the upcoming summer transfer window…

Dion Sanderson in?

Dion Sanderson has impressed on loan at Birmingham City this season. He’s currently out injured and his absence is a blow, but the Wolves loan man could yet become a permanent Birmingham City player.

Reports emerges earlier in the season revealing that Blues wanted to sign the 23-year-old, and it’s since been claimed that Wolves are ready to offload the defender this summer. It’d be an ambitious move for Eustace’s side, but signing Sanderson would be a huge coup.

Krystian Bielik in?

Krystian Bielik is another loan player who’s shone at St Andrew’s this season. He’s featured 27 times in the Championship this season and he’s been a really important player for the club, with Eustace having said earlier in the season that Bielik was happy at Birmingham City, whilst also suggesting that the Derby County man wanted to stay.

Again, it’d be another ambitious move, but if Blues want to build for the future then they need to put some money into the transfer market.

Lawrence Shankland in?

Football Insider recently revealed that Birmingham City have been scouting Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The 27-year-old has scored 17 in 28 Scottish top flight appearances this season, with his side currently sitting in 3rd place of the table. Blues have scored 42 goals in the Championship this season which isn’t a huge amount, and with Troy Deeney currently out of contract in the summer, a new striker could be a summer priority.

George Hall out?

Youngster George Hall is a long-term target of Leeds United’s. And reports in January said that Everton and Liverpool were also interested in the 18-year-old who’s recently returned from injury.

Hall is currently away on international duty with England’s U19. It’s valuable game time for the midfielder who’s played 26 times in the Championship this season, and if he can finish the campaign well with Birmingham City then he’ll surely have summer suitors once again.

Jobe Bellingham out?

Another Blues youngster who could be sold on at some point this year is Jobe Bellingham. He too has been linked with a move away this season, with Borussia Dortmund linked with a potential move for the midfielder.

But Bellingham has been sidelined for quite some time now – it could see a potential summer exit put on hold for the 17-year-old, but it can never be ruled out.