Chelsea man in? Summer signing loaned out? 5 Burnley transfers that could unfold this summer

Burnley are on the verge of sealing promotion to the Premier League, with nine games of the season left to play.

And Vincent Kompany’s side look set to seal their promotion to the Premier League well before the final game of the season. They currently sit on 83 points and have a 13-point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd, and a 16-point lead over Middlesbrough in 3rd.

The summer ahead promises to be another busy one at Turf Moor as the Clarets gear up for a Premier League return, and here we look at five Burnley transfers that could unfold in the upcoming summer transfer window…

Viktor Gyokeres – In

Burnley are once again being linked with Coventry City and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres. The 24-year-old has scored 18 and assisted eight in the Championship this season, with reports yesterday linking West Ham and Burnley with a summer move for the hitman.

Nathan Tella – In

Nathan Tella is Burnley’s leading scorer in the Championship this season with an impressive 17 to his name, making him the third-highest scorer in the league behind Gyokeres and Chuba Akpom. There’s been a lot of back and forth in the media over Burnley’s stance on a move for Tella, but the latest suggestions are that Kompany wants to make the 23-year-old a permanent player in the summer.

Ian Maatsen – In

Another loan player who’s impressed at Turf Moor this season is Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen. The left-back has featured 31 times in the Championship so far this season, scoring four and assisting six whilst becoming a key member of the Clarets’ XI. It’s also been reported that Kompany is keen to sign Maatsen on a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer.

Centre-back additions?

One position on the pitch that Kompany will need to bolster in the summer is at centre-back. He’s set to see Taylor Harwood-Bellis return to Manchester City and Jordan Beyer to Borussia Monchengladbach, although a permanent move for Beyer has been touted in the media. So expect to see a couple of centre-back signings at Turf Moor this summer.

Scott Twine – Loaned out?

Scott Twine hasn’t had a lot of luck this season. He missed the bulk of the first half of the season through injury and has only featured nine times in the Championship so far this season, having not played in any of the last three now. With Burnley set for promotion, Twine could be one of a few who are sent out on loan in order to play more regularly.