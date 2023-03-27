Championship man signed? Striker sold? 4 Swansea City transfers that could unfold this summer

Swansea City are in need of a bit of a summer restart, with their shortcomings in January making for a disappointing season so far.

A few signings in January could’ve been the difference between Swansea City achieving a top-six finish this season and not. The Swans now sit 14 points outside the top-six and look set to finish in an obscure mid-table position. But as ever, there’ll be fresh hope for the next season.

After a quiet January expect Swansea City to make a few signings in the summer – here we look at four Swansea City transfer dealings that could unfold in the upcoming summer transfer window…

Chiedozie Ogbene – In

The Rotherham United man is a long-term target of Swansea City’s, and he’s set to become a free agent in the summer with his contract running out.

Ogbene has scored seven and assisted three in 32 Championship outings so far this season, having netted in the Republic of Ireland’s recent 3-2 win over Latvia as well. Several other teams have been linked with a summer swoop for Ogbene though, so it’ll be a difficult move for the Swans to pull off.

Morgan Whittaker – Out

The striker was wanted by Rangers in January and it was said that Whittaker wanted to move. But he remains at Swansea City where he’s gradually worked his way into Russell Martin’s first-team plans, scoring once in 10 Championship appearances so far this season. It’d be no surprise to see Rangers’ interest was reignited in the summer.

Joel Piroe – Out

And another striker that Rangers have been linked with is Piroe. Recent reports have credited all of Rangers, Burnley, and Middlesbrough with a summer swoop for the Dutchman, who sees his current Swans contract expire in 2024.

He’s netted 13 goals in the Championship so far this season. Piroe was wanted by a few different clubs last summer but he remains in Wales, and after a tough season for the Swans, it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw Piroe pushing for a move away this summer.

Full-backs signed?

Martin is set to lose both Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning in the summer, and with Matthew Sorinola set to return to his parent club, the Swans will have a distinct lack of full-backs come the summer time. Expect Swansea to scour the free and loan market to find some replacements.