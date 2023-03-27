Brighton man in? Key man sold? 5 Hull City transfers that could unfold this summer

Hull City have been able to keep out of relegation trouble so far this season, with Liam Rosenior’s side looking to consolidate a mid-table finish.

The Tigers are currently 15th in the table and will soon begin planning for another campaign in the Championship, with an 11-point cushion to the drop zone.

Hull will be hoping to build towards a top half of the table finish next season with the right type of signings in the summer transfer window.

Here we look at five Hull City transfers that could unfold in the summer window…

Jacob Greaves – Out?

The 22-year-old has enjoyed another solid campaign in the Tigers’ backline, with the defender playing 36 games so far in the league.

Greaves’ form has reportedly earned interest from Premier League sides including Aston Villa, Brentford, and Nottingham Forest, with the English youngster set to be hot property in the summer.

Hull may opt to cash in on Greaves should the right money be offered, possibly financing their summer spending.

Aaron Connolly – In?

Hull picked up Connolly on loan for the rest of the season from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, with the 23-year-old impressing in the Championship so far, despite battles with injury.

Rosenior previously told BBC Radio Humberside (via The Yorkshire Post) that Connolly is a player he’s ‘very, very interested in’. Brighton are currently flying in the Premier League with new goal scoring hero Evan Ferguson stealing the headlines, it looks as though Connolly could become surplus to requirements.

Karl Darlow – In?

Another January loanee signing, Darlow joined from Newcastle United after previously being third-choice at St James’ Park.

Upon his arrival, HullLive reported the loan move included a buy option which Hull could trigger in the summer and keep the shot-stopper in Humberside.

Darlow has won the n0.1 shirt off Matt Ingram since arriving and it looks like it’d be a smart move to keep him at the club for next season.

End of contracts…

As side from the loan players set to leave at the end of the season, Hull also see first team players Alfie Jones, Greg Docherty, Callum Elder, and Lewie Coyle all out of contract in the summer. All of whom have played key roles this season and Rosenior will surely be eager to tie down.

New left-back?

Given the interest in Greaves and Elder’s contract currently running down, Rosenior could be left without a left-back next season.

It was previously reported back in January that Hull had held talks with Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo. They could opt to reignite their interest or pursue other targets.