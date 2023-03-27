Barry Bannan sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after Forest Green Rovers defeat

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 1-0 defeat v bottom club Forest Green Rovers in League One yesterday.

Sheffield Wednesday headed to The New Lawn to face Forest Green Rovers yesterday. The Owls went into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat away at Barnsley in midweek, and in 2nd place of the table after falling behind Plymouth Argyle in the standings.

And Darren Moore’s side picked up another loss, but this one was much more surprising. Duncan Ferguson had not won a single game in charge of Rovers since taking over towards the end January, but a first half goal from Jordan Garrick sealed an unexpected win for Forest Green who are now 11 points from safety.

Wednesday remain in 2nd – two points behind leaders Plymouth but with a game in hand, and just three points ahead of Ipswich Town in 3rd. After the game, club captain Barry Bannan had this message for the Wednesday fans:

Apologies to the travelling support today we was poor today. We need to stick together and starting on Wednesday get back to winning ways 🦉💙 — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) March 26, 2023

Back to winning ways?

Sheffield Wednesday are now winless in three. They’s got nine more games of their season left and with the teams around them in strong form, Owls fans might be getting fearful of another season in League One.

The Forest Green game was a huge chance to get back to winning ways, and the upcoming game v Cheltenham Town is too, but after yesterday’s defeat there’ll be nobody at Wednesday taking Cheltenham for granted.

After that, there’s some tough games coming up v Lincoln City and Oxford United, kicking off a huge April for the Owls as they vie for promotion back to the Championship.

The game v Cheltenham Town takes place on Wednesday.