Assist king signs? Midfielder departs? 5 Ipswich Town transfers we could see unfold this summer

Ipswich Town are firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion amid an impressive winning run and Sheffield Wednesday’s recent struggles.

Ipswich Town are still 3rd in League One but after winning six consecutive games without conceding, they’re only three points away from 2nd placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Promotion is the priority, but regardless of which division the Tractor Boys are in, there will be business done this summer. With movement likely, we look at five Ipswich Town transfers we could see unfold this summer…

Colby Bishop – In?

Portsmouth hotshot Bishop has managed 23 goals in 44 games across all competitions this season, and that form is said to have caught the attention of Ipswich Town. Given the possibility of promotion and the club’s financial firepower, it seems like a feasible deal too.

Pompey director Eric Eisner has said it will take an ‘incredible offer’ to part ways with their talisman, but Ipswich should at least look to test their resolve if the interest is genuine.

Massimo Luongo – Out?

Winter addition Luongo has been influential in Ipswich’s recent run after a slow start to life at Portman Road initially. His deal is up at the end of the season though, so uncertainty does surround his long-term future.

Amid such strong form, Kieran McKenna and co have to try and hold onto the Australian, but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out as the end of his deal nears.

Elliot Watt – In?

Rumours emerged recently regarding a potential move for Elliot Watt, who has been one of League Two’s top midfielders this season. He’s tallied up 15 assists in 36 league games, proving a serious creative threat from central midfield.

Watt is certainly a player capable of making the step up and could be a great option in the middle for McKenna, especially if Salford City fail to win promotion this season.

1 of 15 Who's scored more goals in the Championship so far this season? Viktor Gyokeres Nathan Tella

Out of contract players

The earlier mentioned Luongo isn’t the only out of contract player at Portman Road, and you would think many will depart. Veterans Sone Aluko and Richard Keogh are among those that see their deals expire, with defenders Kane Vincent-Young and Janoi Donacien also out of contract.

If not offered new terms with Ipswich, they will be free to make free transfer moves elsewhere.

Loan player plans

It remains to be seen just what Ipswich Town have planned for the players loaned in and out too. George Hirst and Tyreece John-Jules are those in on temporary deals, while fringe men such as Corrie Ndaba, Idris El Mizouni, Hassan Ahadme and more are away on loans.

Some of those out on loan may well leave permanently in search of more minutes, but it will be interesting to see just who could go.