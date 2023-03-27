‘A few in the same boat’ – Portsmouth man makes admission over contract situation as deal nears expiry

Portsmouth attacking midfielder Michael Jacobs has said talks over a new deal have not started, adding there is ‘quite a few’ players who find themselves ‘in the same boat’.

Portsmouth will be looking to revamp their ranks in the summer as John Mousinho takes charge of his first full transfer window at Fratton Park. There are numerous players out of contract, some of which will likely head for the exit door.

Midfielder Jacobs is among those who see their contract expire, and his fate seems somewhat up in the air as it stands.

He’s shown what he’s capable of as a playmaker at this level but game time has been patchy this season, mainly finding minutes off the bench under Mousinho. Now, after netting in the draw with Port Vale at the weekend, Jacobs has discussed his contract situation.

As quoted by The News, Jacobs said talks over his deal are yet to begin, adding there are teammates ‘in the same boat’.

“It’s one where it will be assessed at the end of the season, because we’ve still got a chance of being in the mix,” he said.

“My contract is up like quite a few of us, so the closer we get to the end of the season I guess there will be a decision.

“We’ll have a chat when that comes, but there’s been no discussions at the moment. There’s quite a few in the same boat as me, people will be dealt with as when, I’d imagine.”

‘In the same boat’…

With Jacobs seemingly not the only player waiting on a decision on his future, it will be interesting to see just when some clarity emerges on the futures of those who are out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Mousinho has spoken before of patience over the matter as he’s still only in the early stages of his tenure. Working out those who he wants to hold onto and those who will be let go isn’t something that can be jumped to, so while the uncertainty might not make it particularly easy on the players, it does make sense to do so.

Considering Pompey could yet be embroiled in a play-off fight as well, the outcome of that will impact decisions too.

For now though, Jacobs and those out of contract will be determined to show they’re deserving of an extended stay at Fratton Park as they bid to end the season strongly.