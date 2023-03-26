What’s former QPR and Luton Town man Kazenga LuaLua up to these days?

QPR and Luton Town both had Kazenga LuaLua on their books during his time playing on these shores.

Born in Zaire, now DR Congo, Lualua moved to Newcastle as a youngster following his older brother Lomana LuaLua’s move to the Magpies. LuaLua climbed the youth ranks at Newcastle, making his debut in 2008.

LuaLua joined Championship side Doncaster Rovers on loan the following season but made just four appearances before heading back to St James’ Park, where he was snapped up by Brighton & Hove Albion after previously heading out on loan to the south coast.

The Congolese’s impact helped the Seagulls achieve promotion to the Championship, where he took on a leading role for the club after making the switch permanent. Enjoying the best spell of his career in East Sussex, LuaLua registered 47 goal contributions in 183 games.

After Brighton won promotion to the Premier League, LuaLua headed on loan to QPR for more game time, playing 19 times for the R’s across two loan spells before his loan was terminated and signed for Sunderland as a free agent.

LuaLua made just six appearances for Sunderland in six months before Luton Town snapped him up and rejuvenated his career, where he spent three years and helped the Hatters to achieve promotion to the Championship.

But what’s LuaLua up to these days?

LuaLua left Luton at the end of his contract in 2021 and moved to Turkey to join Turkish second flight side Gençlerbirligi S.K, who finished mid-table in his only season with the club.

Now 32, LuaLua signed for Greek top flight side Levadiakos last season, with the club in a battle to avoid relegation as they sit second to bottom in the relegation half of the table. He has played 18 games for the club with just one assist to his name and six games left of the season.

During his time in England, LuaLua won promotion twice from League One and once to the Premier League. Although he didn’t hit the heights his brother did in the Premier League or for the national team, Kazenga forged a successful EFL career.