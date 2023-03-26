West Ham cast eyes over Coventry City star with Burnley also looking at summer swoop

West Ham boss David Moyes has scouted Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres, as per The Sun, while Burnley are also eyeing up a summer swoop.

Coventry City star Gyokeres has been one of the Championship’s standout performers again this season. The powerful Swedish striker has notched a thoroughly impressive 19 goals in 39 games this season, also chipping in with eight assists across all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, his form hasn’t gone unnoticed either. Gyokeres has been subject to Premier League interest before and now, new claims from The Sun have shed light on West Ham and Burnley’s admiration.

They state that Hammers boss Moyes has made a ‘personal check’ on the striker, scouting him last week. Not only that, but Premier League bound Burnley are ready to make a summer swoop.

Coventry will demand as much as £20m to part ways with their talisman though, so it remains to be seen if anyone will splash the cash on the Championship hotshot this summer.

Heading for the top-flight?

Gyokeres has starred in consecutive Championship seasons now and unless the Sky Blues can pull off an impressive play-off campaign, it looks as though they’ll be staying in the second-tier. They’re a side with lofty ambitions though, so keeping key players like Gyokeres is of importance to their own goals.

However, you get the feeling the striker is destined for top-flight football. After another strong campaign in the Championship, the time looks to have come for Gyokeres to make the step up.

With West Ham taking a keen interest and Burnley keen, Gyokeres certainly won’t be short of options if he is to head for pastures new this summer.