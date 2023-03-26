Sunderland could be offered 25-year-old as part of Leicester City transfer swoop, report claims

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is wanted by Leicester City this summer and the Foxes could offer Daniel Iversen as part of a swap deal, according to The Sun.

Sunderland shot-stopper Patterson has become a firm favourite since coming through the ranks at the Stadium of Light.

He made his breakthrough into the senior side under Alex Neil, helping the Black Cats to the Championship. The ‘keeper has been able to hold onto his place too, keeping 11 clean sheets in 38 second-tier games so far this campaign.

His talents have caught the eyes of Leicester City, and The Sun now claims the Foxes are eyeing a swap deal for the Sunderland ace. Reporter Alan Nixon says Danish ‘keeper Daniel Iversen could be offered in an exchange deal.

Wages could be a hurdle though, with Iversen earning a Premier League package while the Black Cats operate on a tighter budget at the Stadium of Light.

An interesting deal…

Of course, it remains to be seen if Leicester City’s interest in Patterson is firmed up in the summer transfer window. However, the inclusion of Iversen in a deal could make for an intriguing offer.

The Dane has proven himself in the Championship before during loans with Preston North End and given that he’s been playing second fiddle to Danny Ward this season, he could be eager for more minutes going forward.

While wages could be a hurdle, Iversen would make for a decent replacement if Sunderland were to lose Patterson in the summer. It awaits to be seen whether or not the Black Cats’ resolve is tested though, with plenty of time remaining before the window rolls around again.