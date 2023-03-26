Stoke City eyeing ambitious move for Sunderland star

Stoke City are eyeing up a summer move for Sunderland talisman Ross Stewart, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Sunderland striker Stewart has been a revelation over the past 18 months or so. He was pivotal in the Black Cats’ long-awaited rise to the Championship and while he has endured an injury-hit campaign in the second-tier, his tally of 10 goals and three assists in 13 games means he’s still caught the eye.

Speculation has been rife over the Scot’s long-term future over the course of the season and now, former Black Cats boss Alex Neil is said to be eyeing an ambitious move to take him to Stoke City.

Trusted reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that Neil is eyeing a ‘cheeky raid’ on his former club for Stewart.

The striker’s deal is up at the end of the season, though Sunderland hold an extension option and will almost certainly trigger it.

What next for Stewart?

There has been constant uncertainty over Stewart’s long-term future at Sunderland and if he isn’t tied down to a new contract over the course of the summer, you have to think there will be plenty of interest in his services.

He’s starred for Tony Mowbray’s side when fit and given the Black Cats’ ambitions of eventually returning to the Premier League, keeping someone as prolific as him could be vital. However, if a deal goes unsigned over the summer, it could be the club’s last chance to get a good fee for his services.

Stoke’s interest looks ambitious given their struggles this season but after working under Neil before, it will be interesting to see if they are able to tempt him to Staffordshire.