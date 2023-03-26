John Mousinho sheds light on new Portsmouth injury concern

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said that Paddy Lane has suffered a pulled hamstring, potentially bringing an early end to his season.

Portsmouth played out a 2-2 draw with Port Vale on Saturday afternoon, coming from 2-0 down to salvage a point in the second half.

It was Michael Jacobs who netted the equaliser, but he didn’t start the game. He was introduced just 35 minutes in after Northern Ireland international Lane pulled up and was forced off the pitch, dealing a blow after providing an assist in each of his last two games.

Mousinho issued an early update on the midfielder after the game, admitting his concerns.

As quoted by BBC Radio Solent Sport’s Andrew Moon, the Pompey boss stated that Lane has suffered a pulled hamstring. It remains to be seen how long he faces out, but Mousinho said that players can be out for as long as four-to-six weeks with the injury.

Bad news for #Pompey midfielder Paddy Lane.. “Pulled hamstring, we’ll see what that looks like but sometimes they are 4-6 weekers which is really unfortunate for Paddy” — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) March 25, 2023

Fingers crossed…

It will be hoped that Lane can come back before the season comes to an end as he’d started to gather some momentum in a Pompey shirt. His assists in the wins over Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers are hopefully a sign of what is to come from the winter addition, but a season curtailing injury would slow things down somewhat.

After his move to Fratton Park, it will be hoped that Lane can really kick on over next season.

The versatile ace looks to have a bright future and it will be hoped he can play a big part in Mousinho’s efforts to take Portsmouth forward over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.