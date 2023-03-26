3 Cardiff City players who may have already played their last game for the club

Cardiff City are in a perilous position in the Championship, sitting just one place and three points above the relegation zone.

The Bluebirds are enduring a season to forget as they look to battle their way out of a relegation scrap. Sabri Lamouchi has turned the ship around in recent weeks with three wins coming from their previous six games, but the club are still in trouble.

With their second-tier place under pressure, Cardiff will likely see a sizeable turnover of players as Lamouchi builds a side that won’t end up in a similar position next season, or if they were to be relegated, get them promoted again.

Outgoings are expected, so here are three players who may have played their final game for the club…

Gavin Whyte

Whyte has suffered a frustrating campaign with his opportunities at Cardiff severely limited, playing just 14 times all season and starting on three occasions.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played since New Year’s Day and has only featured in one matchday squad since. Whyte forged a successful career at Oxford United and for Northern Ireland but it seems moving on when his contract expires in the summer is the only way to kickstart his career again, with Lamouchi showing no sign of bringing him back into the fold.

Tom Sang

Another player who’s been on the periphery this season at Cardiff City is Sang, who has played just nine times in the league this season, with his last game also on New Year’s Day where he played the full 90 minutes.

Since then the 23-year-old has been named as an unused substitute four times without making any cameo appearance. With Mahlon Romeo holding down the right-back role and Sang’s deal up in the summer, it seems injury or suspension is the only thing that will bring Sang back into the side.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Max Watters

Since making a £1m move to South Wales in January 2021 from Crawley Town, Watters has failed to show any form for the Bluebirds, netting just once in 22 games for the club.

Watters moved on loan to Barnsley in January where he’s helped their promotion bid after failing to score in 11 appearances for Cardiff at the beginning of the campaign. The 24-year-old still remains under contract in Wales for another year but he’s yet to prove he can cut it in the Championship and may be moved on permanently soon.