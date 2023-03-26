3 Bristol City players who may have already played their last game for the club

Bristol City have had a turbulent season so far, with Nigel Pearson’s side currently struggling for form off the back of a 12-game unbeaten run.

The Robins have shown glimpses of being a team on the up but just one win in their last six games has levelled hopes somewhat.

With Pearson having a strong core of players that can mount a push for a play-off spot, he’ll be keen to strengthen his hand in the summer with some players bound to make way. Here are three players who may have played their last game for the club…

Han-Noah Massengo

City took a risk with Massengo when they opted to bring in the teenager from Monaco in 2019, but 110 appearances later he proved to be shrewd business and one of the most renowned midfield men in the division.

However, his time at Ashton Gate has gone sour after he was loaned out to Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre in January. With Massengo’s contract expiring at the end of the season, it would be more surprising if he plays for Pearson’s side again.

Stefan Bajic

After only arriving in the summer from Pau FC in France, Bajic made his one and only appearance for the Robins in the EFL Cup defeat against Lincoln City, failing to be named on the bench in the Championship.

Due to limited chances in the first-team, Bajic returned to his homeland and joined Ligue 2 side Valenciennes FC on loan until the end of the season, becoming their number one keeper. With Max O’Leary holding down the gloves at the moment, Bajic may even seek a permanent move back home for more chances.

Tomas Kalas

Kalas has been an important player at Ashton Gate since arriving in 2018 from Fulham, with the Czech going on to make 154 appearances for the Robins so far.

But there is a slight concern that it could be his final count. The 29-year-old has struggled massively with injuries this season, playing just seven Championship games to date and is currently sidelined again, with a knee injury expected to keep him out until the middle of April. With his contract expiring in the summer, City may have to make a tough decision on whether to move Kalas on given his troublesome season.