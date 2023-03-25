Swindon Town team news and predicted XI to face Stockport County: Trio back in training for Morris

Swindon Town host Stockport County in League Two this afternoon.

Swindon Town host Stockport County in a battle that could decide the Robins’ season, with Jody Morris’ side currently sat in 11th place – nine points off the play-off spots.

Morris’ side do have a game in hand on those above which will need to be won to give them any chance of finishing in the top seven after drawing 4-4 last time out against bottom of the league Rochdale. A much-needed victory today will give them a massive boost after four games without a win.

Stockport County enter the tie in 6th place, nine points clear of Swindon, but they will be wary of losing at the County Ground given the game in hand the Robins have over them.

Swindon Town team news

Morris provided an injury boost ahead of the clash with George McEachran, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Joe Tomlinson all returning to training.

Saidou Khan and Cian Harries both remain out though, whilst Mathieu Baudry is unlikely to return this season due to an ACL injury.

Predicted XI

Brynn (GK)

Hutton

Brewitt

Clayton

Lavinier

Darcy

McEachran

Williams

Hepburn-Murphy

Austin

Wakeling

Following the breathless eight-goal thriller last time out, Morris may want to make changes to his backline given the four goals that were shipped. But, the likelihood of Tomlinson or Blake-Tracy being ready to come straight back in is up in the air, so it remains to be seen whether or not they’re included.

McEachran seems to have survived his injury scare at Rochdale and should keep his place, whilst after four goals last time out, Charlie Austin and the frontline are unlikely to change.