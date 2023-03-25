Sheffield Wednesday team news and predicted XI to face Forest Green: Forward in contention, key duo back in training

Sheffield Wednesday face Forest Green Rovers in League One on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this weekend’s clash with Forest Green Rovers off the back of their first League One defeat since October. The Owls had been on a club-record 23-game unbeaten streak before being bested by in-form Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Darren Moore’s side still sit in a strong position in the fight for automatic promotion though. Wednesday have dropped to 2nd and sit two points behind Plymouth Argyle but they still boast two games in hand.

As for Forest Green Rovers, they’re rooted to the bottom of the table and look destined for a return to League Two. Duncan Ferguson is still searching for his first win in charge of the club, and they could have their work cut out against the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Moore has had to contend with his fair share of injuries this season, so it is a credited to him and his squad that they have performed so well. There were promising developments prior to this weekend’s game on the injury front though.

The Wednesday boss has said Mallik Wilks will be back in contention barring no late concerns. Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe have been back on the grass too, and they could be back in ‘a couple of weeks’.

Josh Windass and George Byers were both absent against Barnsley, and with no update on their situation coming into this weekend’s tie, question marks remain over their fitness.

Predicted XI

Dawson (GK)

Iorfa

Famewo

James

Palmer

Vaulks

Bannan

Dele-Bashiru

Johnson

Smith

Gregory

With Windass and Byers’ fitness unknown, it could be a fairly similar side for Moore this weekend. Veteran defender Aden Flint has played a lot in recent weeks and with Reece James fit for the bench in midweek, the Blackpool loanee could come back into the side in his place.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru came on for Dennis Adeniran against Barnsley after losing his starting spot so will be hopeful of a return to the team.