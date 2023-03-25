Portsmouth team news and predicted XI to face Port Vale: Midfielder back in training, striker still unavailable

Portsmouth host Port Vale in League One this afternoon.

Portsmouth welcome Vale to Fratton Park with the hosts looking to make it three consecutive wins and push themselves towards the top six.

Pompey enter the weekend in 9th place in the table after back-to-back away wins moved them seven points behind the play-off spots with a game in hand.

Vale on the other hand are in 16th place with just one win coming in their previous five games, but survival is still well in their control with a nine-point cushion to the relegation zone with just nine games left to play.

Portsmouth team news

Winger Ronan Curtis is out for the remainder of the season after he underwent surgery on an ACL injury suffered against Bolton Wanderers last month.

John Mousinho gave an update on Marlon Pack’s injury with the midfielder returning to training after knee surgery, but this game will come too soon for him, whilst Zak Swanson is still not close to a return.

Clark Robertson made his return after three months out in midweek and will feature again, whilst Jay Mingi may return.

Joe Pigott remains suspended and unavailable for selection as a result.

Predicted XI

Macey (GK)

Rafferty

Raggett

Towler

Ogilvie

Thompson

Morrell

Tunnicliffe

Lane

Hackett

Bishop

Mousinho may opt to name an unchanged side following the win against Bristol Rovers, after making just one change previously from the Accrington Stanley win which saw Ryan Tunnicliffe come in for the suspended Pigott.

It seems that Mousinho has a settled side now but the return of Robertson could see him push for a return to the starting line up soon, but tomorrow’s game could come too early.

All eyes will be back on top scorer Colby Bishop after six goals in six games have seen him linked with a move to Ipswich Town.