Derby County team news and predicted XI to face Peterborough United: Key midfielder unavailable for Warne

Derby County face Peterborough in League One this afternoon.

Derby County travel to London Road to face Peterborough United in a huge clash in both sides’ bid to finish in the play-off spots.

The Rams enter the weekend in 5th place but two defeats in their previous three games mean that their cushion over those outside the top six has dropped to just four points.

As for the Posh, they have climbed to 7th after back-to-back wins and right onto the tail of Derby. A win tomorrow for Darren Ferguson’s side would blow the top six race wide open, so they’ll be keen to claim all three points.

Derby County team news

Paul Warne will be without key midfielder Jason Knight after he was selected to represent the Republic of Ireland in the international break.

Long-term absentee James Chester returned for the U21s on Monday, playing 45 minutes as he continues his recovery and may be involved in the squad.

1 of 15 How old was Tom Huddlestone when Derby County sold him to Spurs for £4.23m in the 2005/06 season? 17 18 19 20

Predicted XI

Wildsmith (GK)

Smith

Forsyth

Cashin

Roberts

Bird

Hourihane

Sibley

Mendez-Laing

Dobbin

McGoldrick

Paul Warne could opt to make some changes from the side that were beaten by Fleetwood Town last weekend in the hope to turn the tide on their form.

One change to the backline could see Curtis Davies taken out of the side after he was substituted at half-time against Fleetwood, with Haydon Roberts potentially coming in at left-back with Craig Forsyth moving into centre-back.

Knight’s absence will be lessened by the returning Max Bird, whilst changes could be made to the front line with David McGoldrick likely to start in place of James Collins who hasn’t scored in eight games. Lewis Dobbin could replace Tony Springett from the off this time round.