Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Wycombe Wanderers: Season over for defender, striker a doubt

Charlton Athletic face Wycombe Wanderers in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic come into this weekend’s clash looking to hinder Wycombe Wanderers’ push for a play-off spot.

The Addicks sit in 11th place as it stands and while a late charge for the top-six is out of the question, Dean Holden and co will be keen to finish the season as strongly as possible. After back-to-back wins, they’re in a good position to end around mid-table, hopefully setting themselves up for a productive summer.

As for Wycombe Wanderers, they’ll still be hopeful of breaking into the top-six as Derby County and Bolton Wanderers stutter. The Chairboys have been fairly inconsistent under Matt Bloomfield but they’re just four points off the play-offs, boasting a game in hand on 6th placed Bolton too.

Charlton Athletic team news

Speaking on Thursday, Holden provided all the latest on his squad’s fitness.

Charlton Athletic will be light on options at the back, with Lucas Ness likely to miss the rest of the season while Terell Thomas is on international duty with St. Lucia. Todd Kane and Mandela Egbo have been stepping up their recoveries, but this afternoon will come too soon.

Like Thomas, ‘keeper Joe Wollacott is on international duty after being called up by Ghana.

Miles Leaburn could be in contention after it transpired his injury picked up against Cambridge United is not as bad as first feared. As of Thursday, he hadn’t trained with the squad, but he could be involved on Friday.

Corey Blackett-Taylor will be out, but Matt Penney is fit and available despite his continued omission.

Predicted XI

Maynard-Brewer (GK)

Clare

Inniss

Hector

Sessegnon

Dobson

Fraser

Morgan

Rak-Sakyi

Kanu

Campbell

With Thomas away on international duty, loan man Steven Sessegnon will be the leading contender to start at left-back.

In attacking, Tyreece Campbell may well maintain his place in the side with Blackett-Taylor sidelined, while Miles Leaburn’s questionable status could hand Daniel Kanu a shot in the starting XI given Macauley Bonne’s struggle for form since returning to The Valley.