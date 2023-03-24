West Brom, Sunderland and Coventry City set sights on 29-year-old star

Stoke City defender Morgan Fox has gained interest from fellow Championship sides West Brom, Sunderland and Coventry City ahead of the summer, according to Football League World.

Fox has been a pivotal player in Alex Neil’s tenure at Stoke City, with the defender making 32 appearances so far this season at centre-back and left-back for the Potters.

The 29-year-old arrived at the Bet365 Stadium in 2020 from Sheffield Wednesday after previously cutting his teeth at Charlton Athletic.

Now though, interest in the experienced Championship defender looks to be growing. Football League World’s report claims that West Brom, Sunderland and Coventry City are all interested in snapping the Welshman up in the summer.

The report claims that those clubs amongst others are keen on signing Fox, whose contract with Stoke expires in the summer, leaving the door open to a move as a free agent.

However, Stoke are unsurprisingly reluctant to lose one of their key players ahead of what they hope will be a successful season next year.

1 of 15 Who's scored more goals in the Championship so far this season? Viktor Gyokeres Nathan Tella

On the move?

Fox has enjoyed regular football this season under Neil, with the Welshman completing 90 minutes in all but two league games since Christmas.

With Stoke sat in 13th place in the table, currently below all three suitors mentioned, Fox may see a summer opportunity to join a side in a better position to finish in the play-offs and win promotion to the Premier League, a division he’s never played in before.

But Stoke are unbeaten in four games and a strong showing until the end of the season could set them in good stead to push those sides currently above them for a higher finish next time around.