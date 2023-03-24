Update emerges on Troy Deeney’s Birmingham City future

Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney has told Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast that he has been offered a new deal at St Andrews.

Deeney signed a two-year deal with his hometown club back in 2021 and so his current contract is now set to come to an end in June later this year. Since signing he has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

He is the club’s second-highest top scorer this season with seven, behind only Scott Hogan with 10, and so many are questioning whether the 34-year-old will be offered a new deal.

Speaking to Chris Kamara and Ben Shephard on their BBC Proper Football Podcast, the Blues striker confirmed the club’s stance.

“There’s an offer there. I’m just figuring out how that looks,” he said.

“At this point it’s not about the money, it’s about like, is there a coaching role? They want me to do coaching. Just feeding into it.

“But the project has to be right. It wasn’t everything that was sold at the start. Now I understand the dynamics of it, I’ve got to make a conscious decision to invest more time. It’s more time than money.

“Or do you go ‘thanks but no thanks’ and move on to pastures new and try and figure out other things?”

Birmingham City still have eight games left to play between now and the end of the campaign and they are nine points above the relegation zone. Deeney will be hoping to play a part in helping them to safety over the coming weeks before a decision is made on his future at the club.

All up in the air…

Deeney’s comments won’t particularly reassure Blues fans, nor is their any clarity on what decision he is going to make. However, the fact that Birmingham City have offered him a new contract proves they value him as a player, an individual and have long-term plans for him to enter into the fray in a coaching capacity.

He has impressed in part for the club this season, but should he not sign a new deal Birmingham City may be better suited targeting other options and looking for younger players to fill the void left by one of their senior players.

Whatever happens, the forward will have a big decision to make. Whether he signs on for another year, looks at other clubs to wind down his final years as a player, or whether he hangs up his boots altogether. It will be interesting to see how this one pans out.