‘The pressure is on’ – Peterborough United v Derby County prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Derby County in League One this weekend.

Derby County make the journey to London Road to face a Peterborough United side making a late charge for the play-off spots.

The Posh have managed to claw their way back into the top-six fight with three wins in their last four games, making up ground while others have stuttered. Last time out, they became the first team to defeat Lincoln City at Sincil Bank this league season, emerging 3-0 victors over the Imps.

As for Derby County, their stuttering form has seen their grip on a play-off spot loosen. Paul Warne’s side are still in 5th but they’re only four points ahead of Peterborough coming into this weekend’s clash.

The Rams will be determined to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Fleetwood Town last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The League One promotion race is well and truly alive heading into the final weeks of the season. Sheffield Wednesday’s loss to Barnsley has thrown the automatic battle wide open, while the stuttering form of Derby County and Bolton Wanderers has brought Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers and maybe even Portsmouth into the fight.

“The pressure is on the Rams to bounce back from a poor result against Fleetwood and I think they’re in for a tough afternoon here.

“Posh are high on confidence and playing some dangerous attacking football. Their defence is always a concern, so I think think could be goals here, but I’m going to back the hosts to pick up a potentially huge win.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 3-2 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“Posh have looked pretty decent in their last two. But they remain vulnerable to a surprise defeat at home with Cheltenham Town having put three past them just a couple of weeks ago.

“Derby will know that Peterborough can be beaten but they’ll also be well aware of the attacking prowess they have, and with Derby looking a bit shaky of late, we could see a few goals in this one.

“I’m not able to split these two, so I’m going to say draw.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-2 Derby County