The 5 most expensive youngsters in the Championship this season

The Championship is home to a wealth of talented young players, but who are the most expensive of those?

Up and down the Championship table, there’s younger players breaking through who look set to go on and achieve big things in football.

There’ll surely be Premier League teams looking to pick the best of the bunch in the summer, and here we look at the league’s five most expensive youngsters according to Transfermarkt (loan players not included)…

Jobe Bellingham – Birmingham City (£3m)

The 17-year-old has endured a tough season with injury, having missed his side’s last 15 outings now. He’s featured 14 times in the Championship so far this season after featuring twice in the last campaign – he has big shoes to fill at St Andrew’s, and the 2023/24 season could yet be a prosperous one for him.

Andrew Omobamidele – Norwich City (£3.5m)

The centre-back has become a prominent member of the Norwich City first-team. He’s played 27 times in the Championship already this and is currently away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, earning his seventh cap at the age of just 20 years old this week.

Ismael Kone – Watford (£6m)

Watford were reported to have paid up to €10million for Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone in December. He signed from CF Montreal and has since played 10 times in the Championship, but is yet to record a goal contribution. Kone will certainly take so time to adapt to the English game, though he looks like a keen signing for the Hornets.

Alex Scott – Bristol City (£7m)

Everyone’s heard of Alex Scott by now. The Bristol City man has been linked with half the Premier League and some top-end Championship clubs too, having enjoyed a really impressive season so far. The England U20 man has played 37 times in the Championship this season, scoring once and assisting five, and if he leaves in the summer then hell certainly go for a lot more than £7million.

Joao Pedro – Watford (£20m)

Another Watford name on this list, Joao Pedro is one of the most technically-gifted players in the Championship. He’s scored nine times this season and has been linked with some big European clubs, including Newcastle United and AC Milan. He looks set to bag Watford a hefty transfer fee at some point down the line – probably this summer.