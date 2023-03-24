Striker makes defiant statement on Middlesbrough future after struggling since 2022 move

Middlesbrough striker Matthew Hoppe is determined to prove he can have a future at the Riverside once he returns from his Hibernian loan.

Middlesbrough recruited American forward Hoppe last summer, with former boss Chris Wilder bringing him over to England on a permanent basis following a short stint in Spain with RCD Mallorca.

The 22-year-old hasn’t been able to make a telling impact on the first-team stage yet, with his six senior appearances yielding no goals or assists. He’s managed five goals in five games for the U21s, but after his struggle for action continued under Michael Carrick, Hoppe made a loan move to Hibernian in January.

Since then, he’s netted once and laid on two assists in five games for the Scottish side, and he’s now been discussing his summer back at Boro.

As quoted by Teesside Live, the Middlesbrough loanee made it clear he’s still determined to prove he’s capable of forging a future at the Riverside despite a tough spell to date. He said:

“The hope is still to come back in the summer and work hard in the summer to show what I’m capable of at Middlesbrough.

“The club have put a lot of faith in me and they’ve done a lot for me, so I want to be able to repay that.

“Right now, the most important thing is playing time. I think that’s when you see what someone is really capable of, and that was the biggest motivator for me coming to Hibs – to get the opportunity to show what I can do. When I get the opportunity to come back, my goal is to work hard to get a spot in the team and I’m working hard to achieve that.”

A future for Hoppe?

The former FC Schalke prodigy signed a long-term deal upon arrival last summer and after Boro forked out a decent fee for his services, they should be determined to give Hoppe a good amount of time to prove he can have a part to play at the club.

He’s certainly spoken highly of Carrick and he’s thankful for the support shown by supporters despite a challenging start to life at the Riverside, so it remains to be seen just how he fares upon his return in the summer.

Until then though, as he said himself, his full focus is on getting good game time with Hibs. Hoppe looks to have made a fairly impressive start to life at Easter Road with three goal contributions in five appearances, so it will be hoped he can kick on from here over the final stages of the campaign.