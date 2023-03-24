Richard Hughes quizzed on Portsmouth’s recent links to 18-year-old striker

Portsmouth have recently been linked with a move for Hibernian youngster Ethan Laidlaw.

A recent report from The Real EFL claimed that all of Portsmouth, MK Dons, Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Crawley Town, and Swindon Town were showing an interest in Hibernian man Laidlaw, 18, who’s been on the peripheries of the Hibs first-team his season.

And Pompey’s Sporting Director Richard Hughes was quizzed on his side’s links with the young striker, and he’s quoted by BBC and Portsmouth reporter Andrew Moon as saying:

“It was news to me when I read it, I don’t know where a lot of these things come from.”

Portsmouth don’t have much of a reputation for signing players from outside of England. But the club certainly have a more defined transfer strategy now, which seemingly focuses on younger players with names like Paddy Lane, Ryley Towler, and Zak Swanson having all joined on permanent deals this season.

1 of 12 What shirt number did Peter Crouch wear for Portsmouth? 9 10 8 18

The summer ahead…

John Mousinho has certainly given fans a bit of excitement ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. It’ll be Pompey’s seventh in League One and although most seasons have petered out into disappointment, the club certainly seem to be making some positive strides on and off the pitch.

The club’s transfer strategy seems very well-defined now and players like Laidlaw definitely seem like the type of player the club would look to sign. But there doesn’t seem to be very much in the rumour given Hughes’ recent comments.

Pompey return to action v Port Vale tomorrow.