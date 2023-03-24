Mousinho shares injury updates on Pack and Swanson ahead of Port Vale clash

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said that Marlon Pack’s recovery from knee surgery is looking ‘real positive’ after he returned to training, whilst Zak Swanson is set to see a specialist about a groin injury.

Pompey have been without Pack since early February after he sustained a knee injury that required surgery and put the rest of his campaign in doubt.

Pack has played 24 times so far in the league this season, starting every game he’s been available for and even captaining the side on occasions. Swanson meanwhile has missed nearly two months of action with a groin injury.

Speaking to the club before Pompey’s League One clash at home v Port Vale tomorrow, Mousinho gave an update on the pair, saying:

“He has returned to modified training and joined in with the passing and some possession work, which is a real positive.

“Marlon’s probably still a couple of weeks away from being available, but it’s great to have him back out on the grass again.

“We have to manage him wisely and remember that he’s had surgery, while we’re looking to schedule in a specialist to see Zak Swanson to resolve his groin problem.”

Back for the run in?

Portsmouth enter the weekend in 9th place after back to back away wins saw them climb the table and move just seven points behind the play-off spots with a game in hand.

With Pack still a couple weeks away from a return, he’s likely to miss the Vale game as well as the visit of Forest Green Rovers next weekend. But Mousinho will hope to have him back in time to potentially feature in the busy Easter period.

Swanson’s concerns don’t show any sign of ending just yet. The 22-year-old had nailed down a spot on the right-hand side after the New Year, but it remains to be seen if there’s time for him to add to his 15 league appearances this season.

Portsmouth host Port Vale tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.