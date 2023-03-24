Manchester United legend Carrick discusses Sir Alex influence after impressive start to life as Middlesbrough boss

Michael Carrick has made a fine start to his career in management.

The 41-year-old made the step into management with Middlesbrough earlier this season. And he’s since taken Boro from the bottom reaches of the Championship table up into 3rd, with Middlesbrough sitting just three points behind Sheffield United in 2nd.

As a player, Carrick made 706 career appearances with 464 of those coming with Manchester United. He won five Premier League titles with the Red Devils and countless domestic titles, as well winning the Champions League in 2008. Carrick was a hugely important player for United during his stay and a hugely important player for Sir Alex Ferguson.

And asked in a recent club Q&A whether there was anything from his time playing under Ferguson at Manchester United that he’s taken into his managerial career so far, Carrick said:

“Probably, yeah, without realising. I think a lot of it experience and seeing things before, and acting in a certain way or thinking about things in a certain way because he taught us that as players and it kind of rubs off. So there’s probably a fair bit. Of course in times there things going on or decisions to be made, you try and draw on that experience, so in some ways it helps us more than I’ve probably realised.”

The season finale…

There’s no doubting that Carrick has made a very impressive start to his management career. But there’s still a lot to play for and if Boro don’t end up earning promotion this season, it might be a bitter disappointment to Carrick and co.

They’ve set their bar very high over the past few months and return to action v Huddersfield Town at the start of next month – the first of eight games standing between Boro and the end of the season.

Earning promotion in his first half-season in charge would be a huge achievement for Carrick, and it could mark the start of a very successful career in the dugout.