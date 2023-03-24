Latest Sunderland news: Black Cats linked with Championship man, Euro youngster eyed + more

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Luton Town last weekend, leaving the Black Cats in 11th place of the Championship table ahead of the season finale.

Tony Mowbray’s side have eight games left of their season. A top half finish looks very possible and it would be a strong return to the second tier for Sunderland who’ve had to deal with a lot of key injuries throughout the season.

The summer ahead looks set to be another busy one at the Stadium of Light, and the transfer rumours have quickly started cropping up, with one today linking the Black Cats with Stoke City defender Morgan Fox.

The Welshman is out of contract in the summer and reports say that Coventry City, West Brom, and Sunderland are all monitoring his situation.

Elsewhere, Sunderland have also been linked with Villarreal youngster Haissem Hassan. Reports in Europe have linked the Black Cats alongside the likes of Brentford, Udinese, and Anderlecht with Hassan, who’s been playing regularly for Villarreal’s B team this season.

And lastly, Mowbray has spoken out on the future of PSG loan man Edouard Michut. Sunderland have an option to buy the central midfielder, but Mowbray says that the club’s decision to buy him or not isn’t his to make.

He said:

“I don’t think that’s my decision. It’s up to those who make that decision on whatever that number (transfer fee) might be. Is he contributing enough or has he got the potential to contribute enough to be an asset to the football club?”

Sunderland are next in action against league leaders Burnley at the end of this month, with the game set to be shown live on Sky Sports.