Latest Stoke City news: Potters keen on PL man, out of contract player being eyed + more

Stoke City sit in 13th place of the Championship table ahead of the season finale.

The Potters have moved up into the mid-table region after an impressive run of form going into this month’s international break. Alex Neil’s side are unbeaten in their last four, having taken eight points from a possible 12 with wins over Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

And ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer transfer window at the bet365 Stadium, there’s been a number of Stoke City transfer stories in headlines, with one of them linking the Potter with a permanent move for Manchester United loan man Axel Tuanzebe.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer and reports say that Stoke City are keen on a permanent swoop, with Neil having failed to rule out a permanent move for the centre-back.

Another player on loan at Stoke is Will Smallbone. The Southampton man has become a fan favourite at the bet365 after an impressive season to date, which has seen him feature 35 times in the Championship for the Potters.

But Saints boss Ruben Selles seemingly has plans for Smallbone ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, having recently said of the 23-year-old:

“Will has been doing really good in Stoke and had a good pre-season with us before he went. As I said, I always like when the player has the feeling of the club at his core. Will is a Southampton boy and has been really working well here. He is growing but let’s see as I don’t lose one second to think about next season, but Will is a Southampton player and he deserves a chance.”

Lastly, reports have linked a number of Championship clubs with Morgan Fox. The Stoke City defender is out of contract in the summer and it’s said that Coventry City, Sunderland, and West Brom are all keen.

Stoke City return to action v Coventry on April 1st.