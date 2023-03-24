‘It’s up to…’ – Mowbray discusses future of Sunderland ace after Fabrizio Romano reveal

Sunderland have a big call to make on PSG loan man Edouard Michut in the summer.

Michut joined Sunderland on loan at the start of the season. He’s since featured 17 times in the Championship after injury hampered his start to life on Wearside, though the injury to Corry Evans has given Michut a run of games in Tony Mowbray’s first-team.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter that Sunderland have an option to buy Michut permanently from PSG. It would cost the Black Cats €2.5million, or €5million should they earn promotion to the Premier League, with Fulham among the other clubs looking at a potential deal.

And speaking to ChronicleLive about Michut’s future, Sunderland boss Mowbray said:

“I don’t think that’s my decision. It’s up to those who make that decision on whatever that number (transfer fee) might be. Is he contributing enough or has he got the potential to contribute enough to be an asset to the football club?”

He continued:

“If that decision has to be made in the summer then it won’t be mine. The club will have to decide whether they see a player who can turn millions into multi-millions somewhere in the future. First and foremost, Edouard has to stay in the team. At the moment, he’s getting the opportunity – which is great – because he’s showing everyone what he can do.”

Playing for his future…

Sunderland will have to fork out a decent amount to make Michut a permanent player in the summer. And it’d be a risk on a player who’s had injury troubles so far this season, but Michut’s recent performances have been more impressive and he’s certainly giving the club a difficult decision to make.

The Black Cats will know that if they don’t sign Michut, someone else will. But they have a slight advantage given that they have an option to buy, effectively giving them time to decide whether or not they want to sign Michut.

And for Michut, he’s certainly playing for his future at the club, and he has eight league games left to show what he’s capable of.