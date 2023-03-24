‘In for a tough afternoon’ – Portsmouth v Port Vale prediction: The72

Portsmouth host Port Vale in League One tomorrow.

Portsmouth welcome Port Vale to Fratton Park with the hosts looking to make it three wins on the bounce. Pompey have climbed to 9th in the league and remain seven points behind the top-six after beating Bristol Rovers 2-0 last weekend.

Port Vale enter this match up in contrasting form, with Darrell Clarke’s side sat 16th in the league but with just one win coming from their previous six games, losing 3-2 at home to Burton Albion last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Portsmouth’s bounce back to form after previous defeats against Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday show the character in the side and the belief John Mousinho has instilled in the team.

“Pompey know a win here is needed to continue their challenge for a play-off spot and Vale offer an opportunity that they can’t afford to miss out on given the sides’ form of late.”

“Vale will put up a good fight but I expect Portsmouth to claim the three points here.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Port Vale

James Ray

“Portsmouth might still be in with an outside chance of the play-offs with other sides slipping up, though I still think it’ll be a step too far for them this season. Nevertheless, they’ll know that they can keep their hopes alive by avoiding slip-ups against sides like Port Vale.

“I can see them emerging victorious here too. Vale are coasting towards the end of the season in pretty underwhelming fashion and away to Portsmouth, they’re in for a tough afternoon.

“This should be a fairly comfortable home win for Pompey.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-0 Port Vale