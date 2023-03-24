Do Swansea City have an option to buy Wolves loan man Luke Cundle?

Luke Cundle joined Swansea City on loan from Wolves last summer.

The midfielder has since featured 26 times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting two. He’s become a mainstay in Russell Martin’s staring XI having started the last four for his side, with the Swans currently sitting in 16th place of the Championship table.

The Swans have a lot of players on loan and a few who are out of contract in the summer, so the Welsh club are in line for a busy summer after their shortcomings in the January transfer window.

Do Swansea have an option to buy Cundle?

Swansea may look into the possibility of signing some of their on loan players permanently in the summer, but there’s nothing online to suggest that Swansea City have an option or an obligation to buy Cundle from Wolves.

In fact, it seems like Wolves are unwilling to part ways with the youngster, with reports last month saying that Wolves are keen to keep hold of Cundle as they view him as a player with great potential.

Cundle is a very technically-gifted and versatile player who suits the passing style of play at Swansea City. He’s had spells out of the team and he’s not completed a full 90 minutes in a couple of months, but he’s certainly shown his potential in the Championship this season and there might be a lot of clubs weighing up a loan move for Cundle in the summer.

It doesn’t look like the Swans will sign him permanently, but they could yet land him on loan again for the 2023/24 campaign.