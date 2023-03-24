Do Millwall have an option to buy Barnsley’s Callum Styles?

Callum Styles joined Millwall on loan from Barnsley ahead of this season.

It came after the Tykes’ relegation from the Championship last season, with Styles having played in all but three of Barnsley’s 46 Championship fixtures last time round. He was part of the Valerien Ismael side that reached the play-offs in 2021 and now he’s part of the Millwall side that are challenging for a spot in the top-six.

Gary Rowett’s men sit in 6th place of the table after an impressive season so far. Styles has featured 18 times in the league this season but is currently sidelined with a quad injury which could yet keep him out for the remainder of the season. But when available, Styles has been a useful player.

Do Millwall have an option to buy Styles?

Yes. London News Online previously revealed that Millwall do in fact have an option to make Styles’ loan move permanent. And when asked about his future at the club earlier in the year, Styles had this to say:

“Not too much. You’ve kinda got to live in the moment. If you’re too concerned on that then you are not going to focus on the now. The now is going to dictate what happens in the summer. Obviously you have plans but that’s more for my agent, later in the season.”

We may well have seen the last of Styles in a Millwall shirt this season. His injury has complicated matters somewhat as he was really starting to become a key player for the Lions, and with Barnsley battling for promotion back to the Championship, they might yet have their own plans for the Hungarian international next season.

At 22 years old though, Styles remains a very young player with a lot of potential, so wherever he’s playing next season we’ll hopefully see the best of him again.