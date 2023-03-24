Do Hull City have an option to buy Newcastle United loan man Karl Darlow?

Hull City signed Karl Darlow on loan from Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Hull City needed to sign a goalkeeper in January, and towards the end of the month they brought in the experienced Darlow on a loan deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Darlow began like at the MKM Stadium as the club’s no.2 but he’s since stepped into the starting XI, playing the last five for Liam Rosenior’s side and keeping one clean sheet – Darlow was named as Hull City’s Player of the Month for March after a string of impressive performances.

Do Hull City have an option to sign Darlow?

It appears so. Ahead of Darlow’s loan move to the club, HullLive reported that there’s a ‘permanent option included’ in Darlow’s loan deal.

And Hull City’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler spoke highly of Darlow upon his arrival, whilst also failing to rule out the possibility of making Darlow a permanent player in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rosenior has a pretty strong selection of goalkeepers right now with Darlow and the currently sidelined Matt Ingram, and youngster Thimothee Lo-Tutala who’s been name don the bench for the last five.

Darlow though is certainly the standout and his performances this month have been solid. He brings a wealth of experience to a Hull City side that boasts a lot of younger players, and with the Tigers proving that they’re not afraid to spend money in the transfer market, a permanent swoop for Darlow seems very possible.

But it depends on how Newcastle United view Darlow, and whether they want him in and around their own first-team going into next season.